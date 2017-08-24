Residents, rider to rally against Wide Bay Burnett fracking

A rally against fracking in the Wide Bay Burnett region will be held on September 3.

THE last thing Violet Whitaker wants to see is 3000sqkm of the region fracked by gas giants.

To this end, the member of the East Booral Water 4 Life group will join protesters in a march for a gasfield free region next week.

About 40 horse riders will ride down Kent and Bazaar Sts on September 3 to protest fracking in the Wide Bay Burnett region.

Butchulla dancers and elders and councillor Denis Chapman will take part in the ride.

Reader poll Do you think there should be fracking in the Wide Bay Burnett region? Yes.

No.

I don't know. View Results Vote

Ms Whitaker said the aim was to see the Wide Bay Burnett region protected through parliamentary legislation, similar to the Sunshine Coast.

"We're opposing the fracking that poses a serious risk to our farming industry," Ms Whitaker said.

"Our region is threatened by about 300sqkm of shale gas fields that could be fracked.

"And we don't want that."

Ms Whitaker said fracking poses serious threats to farmland, community health and underground water in the Maryborough basin.

The rally starts 10am on September 3 at the Maryborough Heritage Rose Gardens.