Residents 'shocked' at sudden death on quiet street

At the scene - Howard street blocked off as officers from the forensic investigation unit comb the scene outside the Maryborough City Motel on Ferry St. Cody Fox

SHOCKED Maryborough residents could never have imagined death would hit so close to home after a woman was found murdered near a Ferry St motel.

Forensic investigators and police are still determining the cause of death after a 58-year-old woman was found dead at the Maryborough City Motel about 5am Saturday.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Police press conference after woman found dead in M'boro: Acting Detective Inspector Wade Lee said police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was found dead outside a Maryborough motel on Saturday morning. Authorities were called to a "disturbance" at the residence.

Residents have reported their shock at the sudden incident, describing the street and surrounding areas as "quiet and suburban."

One resident in Sussex St told the Chronicle she had never heard any trouble along the street.

"It was a bit of a shock this morning when I was going shopping, to see all these police cars and Howard St blocked off," she said.

"I've never heard anything from this end, it's just a pretty normal country town area."

Another resident in Alfred St who was home at the time said he heard nothing all morning until he noticed police cars while working in his yard.

"You don't really think stuff like this gets that close," he said.

"We've had people walk through drunk so it's not always that quiet, but it's not this exciting through the week."

A Kent St resident said she only figured out what happened when she heard the sirens just after 6am, but did not suspect it was a homicide case.

Worshippers at the nearby Seventh Day Adventist Church were just as shocked to see police tape and officers as they walked in for Saturday's service.

"I was surprised to see so many officers, so much happening on this street," one woman said.

"There are people coming and going all the time from the motel but I have never seen anything out of the ordinary."

Police have not been able to determine a cause of death or the identify of the 58-year-old woman.

Howard St between Ferry and Alfred Sts remains blocked off.