Residents stock up with sandbags

HUNDREDS of sand bags have been distributed as heavy rain continues to threaten properties.

In the past few days Hervey Bay SES has received up to 10 calls and residents have attended the shed to fill their share of sand bags.

Hervey Bay SES group leader Russell Vidler said six cubic metres of sand had been refilled which easily equated to a few hundred bags.

"We've had maybe 25 people come to get sand bags which is what we anticipated," he said.

"We started getting notices telling us to prepare and we had a strong wind warning removed so it looks like we'll be getting the same amount of rain again."

Mr Vidler said the majority of calls received were from residents requiring tarps to prevent water leaks.

Hervey Bay and Burrum Heads SES volunteers day four of actively serving the community.

SES volunteers from Burrum Heads also lent a helping hand. Mr Vidler urged everyone to remain vigilant.

"We're really trying to protect people's personal property," Mr Vidler said.

"We're also trying to encourage people to be proactive and fix problems which could cause issues in these conditions." Sand bags can also be filled at Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre.