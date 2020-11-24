Residents vote on playground – and this is what they decided

THE votes are in and Wondunna residents have spoken.

More than 150 residents voted on their favourite playground design for the Gilston Road Reserve.

The community members decided on a playground featuring a whirl slide, balance bridge, basket swing and ring trek.

Work on the $50,000 project will start on December 14 and take two weeks to complete.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the new play equipment was a welcome addition to the existing basketball hoop.

“As our community grows, it is exciting to see new engaging play areas installed around the region,” he said.

“It is integral for our children’s development to be active and engage with the outdoors.

“This new equipment will create a safe and fun place for children to play.

“These works are all part of Council’s plan to ensure we maintain the unique lifestyle we all love and enjoy here on the Fraser Coast.”

The project is a joint initiative of the Fraser Coast Regional Council and the Queensland Government with funding provided through the COVID-19 Works for Queensland program.

The new playground comes four months after construction started on more than 500 metres of walking and cycling path in the park that has been made from recycled materials.