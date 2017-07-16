Residents wake up to a layer of fog across the region

Fraser Coast residents woke up to a layer of fog on July 16.

FRASER Coast residents woke up to a layer of fog on Sunday morning.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michelle Berry said the fog was caused by a "really moist" air mass coming through and cloud clearance overnight.

"There were bits of patchy rain overnight, and even the odd thunderstorm," Ms Berry said.

"It's a bit unusual to have the long-lasting fog in Hervey Bay."

No rain was recorded in Hervey Bay, Maryborough received .6mm, and 10mm was measured near Tiaro.

Our dream winter-weather run is predicted to last until Tuesday, before a temperature drop comes in.

"Cold, drier weather should be coming in from Wednesday bringing in winter weather," Ms Berry said.