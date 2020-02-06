UPDATE: Prepare for high tide flooding at Maryborough
THE minor flood level has offcially been reached at the Portside gauge and the Mary River is currently 0.8m below the Lamington bridge.
The Fraser Coast Disaster Co-ordination Centre has confirmed the river appears to be peaking and the tide is now heading back out.
The weather bureau has issued a warning for the river to once again pass the minor flood level with this afternoon's high tide.
It comes as welcome rain has been dumped across the region with one suburb recording almost 300mm.
RECORDED RAINFALL
Bidwell-273mm
Glenwood -194mm
Tiaro-208mm
Owanyila-209mm
Maryborough- 157mm
Lenthalls Dam 116mm
Booral- 133m
Ghost hill-129mm
Takura reserve-98mm
Black swamp-132mm
Musket Flats -94mm
Upper Cherwell -83mm
ROAD CLOSURES
The following roads have been closed, however they are likely to open later today.
• Cooloola Coast road in multiple areas from Poona to Tuan
• Bauple Woolooga Road
• Gutchy Creek Bridge on Emorys Rd
• Missings Crossing
• Booral rd and Main Street Causeway, and woods road as well
• Teddington Rd at the weir
There is also Water Over Roads Signage in place at Moolyir St Urangan Floodway between Pulgul St and Esplanade and the Moorabinda Rd Floodway # 98
Keens Rd Booral Rd End at Nikenbah.
The Chronicle understand landfill sites have localised flooding but are currently still operational.
The next update will be issued at 11am.