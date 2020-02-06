UPDATE: Prepare for high tide flooding at Maryborough

Wet weather - water over the road on Tahiti Rd south of Tiaro

THE minor flood level has offcially been reached at the Portside gauge and the Mary River is currently 0.8m below the Lamington bridge.

The Fraser Coast Disaster Co-ordination Centre has confirmed the river appears to be peaking and the tide is now heading back out.

The weather bureau has issued a warning for the river to once again pass the minor flood level with this afternoon's high tide.

It comes as welcome rain has been dumped across the region with one suburb recording almost 300mm.

RECORDED RAINFALL

Bidwell-273mm

Glenwood -194mm

Tiaro-208mm

Owanyila-209mm

Maryborough- 157mm

Lenthalls Dam 116mm

Booral- 133m

Ghost hill-129mm

Takura reserve-98mm

Black swamp-132mm

Musket Flats -94mm

Upper Cherwell -83mm

ROAD CLOSURES

The following roads have been closed, however they are likely to open later today.

• Cooloola Coast road in multiple areas from Poona to Tuan

• Bauple Woolooga Road

• Gutchy Creek Bridge on Emorys Rd

• Missings Crossing

• Booral rd and Main Street Causeway, and woods road as well

• Teddington Rd at the weir

There is also Water Over Roads Signage in place at Moolyir St Urangan Floodway between Pulgul St and Esplanade and the Moorabinda Rd Floodway # 98

Keens Rd Booral Rd End at Nikenbah.

The Chronicle understand landfill sites have localised flooding but are currently still operational.

The next update will be issued at 11am.