Jake Andrew Bolesworth plead guilty to two charges in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week.
Resisting arrest leads to man giving himself a seizure

Jessica Lamb
30th Jul 2019 8:33 AM
JUST a week after Jake Andrew Bolesworth's suspended sentence finished for a previous crime, he resisted arrest so violently he gave himself a seizure.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to two charges in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last Thursday.

The court heard the seasonal fisherman was celebrating a family reunion with his father and brother by drinking beer at the end of Urangan Pier on July 7 about 10.30pm.

The 24-year-old became so distressed when police arrived at the pier, he threw himself on the ground, yelling and screaming.

Police prosecutor Louese McConnell said he was heavily intoxicated and when police tried to pick him up, Bolesworth started kicking out which caused him to hit his head on the ground. He then started having a fit.

"When released from hospital, the defendant attended the police station and was extremely apologetic about his behaviour," she said.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge convicted and fined Bolesworth $600.

fccourt fccrime fcpolice fraser coast hervey bay hervey bay magistrates court
