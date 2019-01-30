Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Unit owners are under fire over the misuse of short-term accommodation.
Unit owners are under fire over the misuse of short-term accommodation. Jorgia White
Council News

RESORT WARFARE: Council's legal assault on unit owners

Stuart Cumming
by
29th Jan 2019 1:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUNSHINE Coast Council is taking nearly 50 unit owners at an upscale resort to court in a crackdown on misuse of short-term accommodation.

The action, being filed in the Planning and Environment Court today, comes about 18 months after a complaint was lodged about some Sebel Pelican Waters unit owners letting short-term accommodation to long-term tenants.

The council is in a battle with owners of 16 units across levels 2, 3, and 4 of the complex.

It said there were a total of 54 units across those short-term accommodation levels, showing it was a minority of owners who were not complying with short-term development approval conditions in place since 2003.

The council is seeking clarity from the court on the conditions for all units in case more owners decide to let long term in the future.

More to come...

planning and environment court resort sebel pelicans waters sunshine coast council
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Minister tours M'boro ahead of NGR train fix

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Minister tours M'boro ahead of NGR train fix

    Politics Final touches to one of the New Generation Rollingstock trains will be made at Maryborough's Downer EDI factory today ahead of a major fleet fix

    • 30th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    Welcome relief for jobs pain on the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Welcome relief for jobs pain on the Fraser Coast

    Council News It's one of the lowest unemployment figures since June 2017

    • 30th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    SPEEDWAY: Berkley reigns as king of Production Sedans

    premium_icon SPEEDWAY: Berkley reigns as king of Production Sedans

    Motor Sports It's the first Production Sedan title in the region's history

    INSIDE SCOOP: What it takes to be Hervey Bay's newest postie

    premium_icon INSIDE SCOOP: What it takes to be Hervey Bay's newest postie

    Employment Australia Post are searching for their newest recruit.