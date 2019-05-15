Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Resources Investment Commissioner Caoilin Chestnutt. Supplied
Queensland Resources Investment Commissioner Caoilin Chestnutt. Supplied
News

Expert’s contract not renewed after Adani comments

by Domanii Cameron
15th May 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PALASZCZUK Government resources expert who described the Adani mine approval process as a "mess" has not had her contract renewed.

Queensland Resources Investment Commissioner Caoilin Chestnutt. Supplied
Queensland Resources Investment Commissioner Caoilin Chestnutt. Supplied

Queensland's Resources Investment Commissioner Caoilin Chestnutt made the sensational claims while in India in February, warning the Government's controversial review of the mine's black-throated finch management plan could force the Indian miner "back to the drawing board".

A Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Department spokesman last night confirmed Ms Chestnutt's "short term contract", which wraps up next week, had not been renewed.

The Commissioner, who'd worked for Arrow Energy, JB Mining Services and Anglo America, was appointed to the international role late last year.

Her comments made international headlines, forcing the Palaszczuk Government to defend its handling of the project.

More Stories

Show More
adani mining resources expert

Top Stories

    Brave fight of Hervey Bay musician sadly remembered

    premium_icon Brave fight of Hervey Bay musician sadly remembered

    News Not many people would buy a horse float to cart their dialysis machine around.

    How being served the wrong meal led to a prison riot

    premium_icon How being served the wrong meal led to a prison riot

    Crime Violent criminal and terror plotter attacked prison guard and rioted

    CRASH: Woman injured after car smashes into wall in Bay

    premium_icon CRASH: Woman injured after car smashes into wall in Bay

    News A woman was taken to hospital after the crash.