Police were on scene of a fatal light plane crash in South Australia.
Police were on scene of a fatal light plane crash in South Australia.
Respected campdrafter killed in plane crash

Gerard Walsh
by
7th Jul 2019 2:27 PM | Updated: 2:41 PM
SOUTHERN Downs man Peter Gesler is being mourned today after the plane he was piloting went down in South Australia.

The 59-year-old, who lived at Donnell Park, Greymare, was flying the plane when it crashed near the Leigh Creek Airport just before 6.30pm yesterday.

A 48-year-old woman from Wynnum in Queensland was also killed in the crash.

South Australian police said the crash occurred about 4.5km north-northeast of the airport.

"The Brumby 610 aircraft had left William Creek airport at about 4pm and crashed into scrubland on its approach to Leigh Creek airport," a police spokesman said.

Mr Gesler is well-known and highly respected in campdraft and cutting circles and has competed in campdrafts at the Warwick Rodeo.

He and wife Debbie have enjoyed a lot of success with sire Seligman Spin who is one of the top-rated sires in Queensland.

Investigators from Major Crash were at Leigh Creek on Saturday and returned to the crash site at around 8.30am Sunday.

