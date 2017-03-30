RESPITE CENTRES: Fraser Coast centres ready

SURGE: Waves have been crashing along the esplanade as gale force winds intensify.

RESPITE centres will be opened at the Maryborough Showgrounds and Hervey Bay PCYC for Fraser Coast residents affected by the storm tide or any possible flooding.

Local Disaster Management Committee acting chair Stuart Taylor said people in the region feeling unsafe should move to a safer place with family or friends.

"If they don't have a safe place to wait out the high winds or high tide they can go to the Hervey Bay PCYC,” he said.

"They will need to bring their personal items and medication and a book or something to pass the time.”

The PCYC will be operating from 2pm to 10pm today, while the respite centre at the Maryborough Showground will be prepared in case of moderate flooding.

"We will know more about the potential for a flood after the rain has fallen and we can start mapping rainfall,” Cr Taylor said.

Both centres will provide shelter and access to toilets and drinking water.

High tide (3.63m) is expected to occur at about 9.28pm.