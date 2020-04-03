Response team on site as business prepares for pandemic

Inside the Hyne Timber factory in Tuan, at Maryborough in Qld.

A DEDICATED coronavirus response team has been formed at Maryborough's Hyne Timber, focusing on the health and wellbeing of staff at the mill.

"Social distancing and other guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus have been implemented at our mills," a spokeswoman for the business said,

"Where a task requires two people, a risk assessment is being done and appropriate controls are implemented."

"In response to restrictions, all travel has ceased unless essential for business continuity which requires a risk assessment.

"The mills are not accepting visitors," the spokeswoman said.

"Any essential visitors, contractors and suppliers are required to be screened prior to entering site and as always, social distancing is maintained.

"Hyne Timber is a major supplier to the hardware and construction sector.

"By-product also supplies Laminex and Altus Renewables.

"Hyne Timber continues to monitor the regular guidance and direction of all levels of government as it applies to our nation, our state, our communities, our people and our business.

"We recognise the situation is fast changing and we all need to work together and support one another during these unprecedented times.

"Hyne Timber continues to monitor the impact of the crisis daily including planning around a number of potential scenarios.

"We recognise the need for regular guidance to keep our team informed and engaged to ensure we are all taking effective steps to prevent the spread of the virus and look out for one another."

A spokesman from Maryborough's Downer factory said the business was continuing to operate while observing government rules.