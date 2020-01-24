Responsible pet ownership for our four legged friends

RESPONSIBLE OWNERS: PETstock Hervey Bay Puppy trainer and sales Ash Cooper with 5yr old Australian Kelpie 'Bailea' with founder and secretary of Golden Paws Rescue Bridget Smith want to encourage people to go to National Pet Adoption Day on February 15.

PET ownership is about responsibility for its life and not abandoned once the novelty has worn off Golden Paws Rescue founder Bridget Smith stressed.

“They need to be looked after for all their life and we are tying our best to look after rescue dogs who have been abandoned because owners can’t be bothered to take care of them,” Ms Smith said.

One rescue dog Bridget had with her was ‘Ruby’, a four-year-old Golden Retriever in need of some love and care.

“We find in the middle of the year we get an increase of pet surrender because they are not a Christmas present to be given without activity and financial considerations taken into account with owners,” she said.

On February 15, PETstock Hervey Bay will host a local rescue group and animals as part of its sixth annual National Pet Adoption Day to help find homes for rescue pets.

Store manager Alison Nye said the day was to raise awareness to the public about rethinking responsible pet ownership.

“We encourage people to adopt a pet and not shop for one because there are plenty out there who need our love and care,” Ms Nye said.

“We don’t sell puppies and kittens in our stores and we want find the right home environment for these abandoned pets.”

Last year saw the 157 stores across Australia help more than 1000 animals rehomed and will be working on improving that number this year.

PETstock will be encouraging Hervey Bay residents to ‘Adopt Different’ and consider a pet they haven’t had before and find the perfect match for their family and lifestyle.

“We try to find good homes not just for cats and dogs but for horses or guinea pigs. We have the pets best interest at heart and try to find a loving compatible home for them.”