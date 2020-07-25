Restaurant empire expands into Maryborough club

Manager Amanda McCracken and caterer Eric Guan at the Maryborough Golf Club, celebrating the opening of its new Chinese restaurant.

Manager Amanda McCracken and caterer Eric Guan at the Maryborough Golf Club, celebrating the opening of its new Chinese restaurant.

ERIC GUAN’S restaurant empire has expanded into the Heritage City.

The restaurateur is the man behind Maryborough Golf Club’s new Chinese restaurant, opening on Tuesday.

Mr Guan also runs Chinese restaurants in Tin Can Bay and Noosa clubs.

The restaurant, which will share a space with the club’s popular bistro, will serve old fashioned family favourites like honey chicken, sweet and sour pork and Mongolian beef.

It will also have an “Australian” section on its menu and a “kid’s corner”, with pub standards like chicken nuggets and crumbed lamb cutlets on offer.

Mr Guan is in the process of interviewing candidates for wait staff and front of house roles.

Club manager Amanda McCracken said she hoped the restaurant would help the club bounce back after the COVID-19 shutdown.

“We’ve been lucky because golf is one of the sport that was allowed to be played,” Ms McCracken said.

“Having the club close has been very hard, though, and we’re hoping this will bring us back.”

Mr Guan plans to introduce an all-you-can-eat buffet at the restaurant, something Ms McCracken says will be unique in Maryborough.

She hopes the restaurant will help the club attract new members as well as offer something “new and exciting” to the broader community.

The restaurant launches on Tuesday, July 8, and will be open Tuesday to Sunday.