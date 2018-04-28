Restaurant owner stalled man accused of double stabbing

PAT Cowley was working at her popular Esplanade restaurant when a stranger parked outside and began emptying the contents of his ute into the carpark.



She wasn't to know he was wanted over a double stabbing, having allegedly attacked an elderly woman and her son just moments before.



Suspecting he was high on drugs, Mrs Cowley cautiously offered the man a rubbish bin for the mess.



Police would later allege he was attempting to dispose of evidence.



The man in his 30s, who is from Port Macquarie, fled Mungara Crt in Wondunna where it is alleged he used at least one knife to stab an 82-year-old woman and her 50-year-old son.



Detectives are treating the alleged attack as attempted murder. Mrs Cowley told the Chronicle on Friday the man's behaviour had become increasingly bizarre.



She said he told her he was going to give her his car because he had just "won the lotto".



He even created a mock contract.

"He wrote a letter which said 'to my mother Pat' and signed it 'from your loving son'," Mrs Cowley said.



"I told him I needed the car's registration papers."



Believing the car may had been stolen, Ms Cowley asked the restaurant chef to contact police.



She said made conversation with the man, who told her his wife was "somewhere up north" in an effort to distract him.



"When the police arrived, I told him they're probably here to get coffee, to keep him calm," she said.



"When I saw so many police officers, I thought, 'he's in trouble'."



Despite waiting with the man for about an hour and a half Mrs Cowley said she never felt in danger.



She said she did not notice any blood on him, and he never mentioned where he had been beforehand.

