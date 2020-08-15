Restaurant relaunch: Traditional pub fare ‘Turkey-fied’

FOR business owner Ali Zengin, the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Queensland is a chance to relaunch his bistro, Mutfak, at the Maryborough Cricket Club.

Mutfak means kitchen in Turkish, and the business is also known as Ali's Turkish Kitchen.

Originally opened in January, it grew much bigger than Mr Zengin had imagined but after just seven weeks it was forced to temporarily close.

Reopening meant Mr Zengin, along with bistro chefs Angus Clemson and Jesse Steinhardt, could once again bring Maryborough their unique food flavour.

"What we've done is taken the traditional pub fare and Turkey-fied it so to speak," Mr Zengin said.

He gave an example of the bistro's chicken schnitzel, saying the meat was marinated in Turkish spices.

Mr Zengin has been passionate about Turkish cooking for a long time and spent three months working in Turkey in a restaurant in 2000 to learn the cuisine.

He had been looking for an opportunity to open an eatery in Australia.

While ongoing restrictions mean opening hours are limited, Mr Zengin hopes to extend once. the crisis is over.

"It's the best tasting food in Maryborough at the best value," Mr Zengin proclaimed.

"I want to make people happy."