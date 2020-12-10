Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Restrictions ease again: Dancing is back

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
10th Dec 2020 8:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Queenslanders, dancing is back.

The State's Chief Health Officer, Dr Jeannette Young, announced this morning that, from Monday, the state can dance inside, with up to one person per 2sq m allowed on the dance floor.

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall
Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

Her announcement comes as three new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Queensland overnight. All were detected in hotel quarantine. There has been no community transmission now for 86 days.

 

 

 

 

The easing of restrictions is not only for nightclubs, but seniors will also be allowed back into leagues clubs.

Dr Young, however, reminded Queenslanders of the ongoing risk in hotel quarantine.

She urged everyone to get tested if they have any symptoms and to stay home until they received the result.

Dr Young said authorities had to remove the ability to provide fresh air breaks in hotel quarantine because of the escalating risk.

 

 

Originally published as Restrictions ease again: Dancing is back

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 queensland restrictions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ON THE INSIDE: Five crazy stories from Wide Bay prison

        Premium Content ON THE INSIDE: Five crazy stories from Wide Bay prison

        News From dangerous dinner disputes to dodgy drug smuggling attempts, here’s a peek behind the walls of the Maryborough Correctional Centre and beyond

        PROGRESS: Construction of munitions factory well underway

        Premium Content PROGRESS: Construction of munitions factory well underway

        News Recruitment at RNM has already begun for senior managers and engineers

        Grinch who stole Christmas: Disney display taken from yard

        Premium Content Grinch who stole Christmas: Disney display taken from yard

        News “If someone did take them, then hopefully it’s giving them some sort of joy.”

        ‘Contract bungle’ costs five days of Fraser firefighting

        Premium Content ‘Contract bungle’ costs five days of Fraser firefighting

        News The lease for Queensland’s waterbombing aeroplane ran out