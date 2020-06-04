AFL club offers local league players a chance for a kick

A FL: League players left high and dry by the cancellation of their season could be thrown a lifeline in another footy code.

Hervey Bay Bombers president Phillip Short said he would welcome league players interested in playing AFL "with open arms".

His comments came after local AFL clubs received welcome news from AFL Queensland yesterday when it announced increased player numbers were allowed at training under pandemic stage two restrictions.

AFL Queensland has received permission from the State Government to increase numbers at one venue to 60.

Wide Bay AFL president Anthony Stothard is expecting calls from clubs about the relaxation of numbers.

"I want to remind everyone that strict rules and protocols still apply," he said.

Groups of 20 will be placed at either end of the field, with the third group stationed in the middle of the oval.

Each group will be clearly divided by markers and no more than 20 people, including coaches, can be in one area at any time.

Training groups must remain consistent and people cannot change between groups.

If a ball enters another zone, players can only kick it back, they must not enter the other zone to return the ball.

Short was pleased with the update on restrictions.

"It is great news for our juniors and training will start next week," Short said.

Bay Power president Lindsay Hills was more cautious in his approach.

"It means we can open training up to our juniors, but we need to get up to speed on all of the protocols required," he said.

Some of these protocols include players arriving dressed for training.

Groups will need to move immediately to their designated zones.

Equipment is not to be shared between groups and no contact can occur at training.

Hand sanitiser must be used at breaks and everyone must leave immediately after training.

The Chronicle will continue to keep you up to date with return to play information for local clubs and sports.