Restrictions see region’s water use dropping

Water usage is dropping on the Fraser Coast.

Water usage is dropping on the Fraser Coast.

WATER usage is officially decreasing on the Fraser Coast as dry conditions continue.

Since Level Two water restrictions came into force on December 9, the daily water usage per person has dropped, mayor George Seymour has said.

"It is very good to see the downward trend in water usage."

The current average water usage per person is down to 224 litres, while the target is 210 litres.

Cr Seymour said the progress towards achieving this target was promising.

"We can all play our part in conserving this most precious of resources," he said.

"We have been through a prolonged dry period with rainfall well below average," Cr Seymour said.

"The current water restrictions are helping to manage the demand on the region's water resources."

Information on the water restrictions is available on the council's website.