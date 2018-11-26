Result not most important matter in McGrath's debut

Levon McGrath receives advice from his coaches between rounds of his bout against Blake Wilson.

Levon McGrath receives advice from his coaches between rounds of his bout against Blake Wilson. Matthew McInerney

MMA: Levon McGrath started his professional mixed martial arts career with a loss but he is already keen to get back to the pads and train for what's next.

Blake Wilson scored the second round win via referee stoppage, but McGrath showed he belonged in the cage.

"I was nervous, I didn't know what to expect, but the event was amazing," McGrath said.

"I take away the ability to gauge what I'm up against. Before it was it could be this or that, but now I have a decent understanding of where I need to be at this level. I think I got enough out of this experience."

Coach Greg Atzori said he saw enough in McGrath both on fight night and at training to believe he could turn his first fight into a professional career.