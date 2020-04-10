RESULTS DECLARED: Seymour claims historic election win

GEORGE SEYMOUR has officially been re-elected as Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor.

Cr Seymour’s win marks the first time a Fraser Coast mayor has been re-elected since the council was formed in 2008.

He said he was grateful for the faith, trust and confidence placed in him by the community.

Cr Seymour took more than 77 per cent of the primary vote, a decisive win over fellow mayoral candidate, Jannean Dean.

A total of 60,066 votes were cast in the mayoral election.

Cr Seymour re-enters the council in a challenging time.

“The council will be working closely with the state and federal governments to get good outcomes for the Fraser Coast,” Cr Seymour said.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will be deeply felt right across the community, it’s a challenge the likes of which we have not faced for many years.

“The new council will be a good mix of experienced and new councillors.

“I know all the councillors are keen to get to work on behalf of our community.”

The Queensland Electoral Commission has also declared the winners for council Divisions One, Two and Three.

In Division One, James Hansen has been declared the winner, taking 68.7 per cent of the 5989 votes cast.

Philip Truscott has been declared the winner in Division Two, securing 56.91 per cent of the 6141 votes.

Paul Truscott has been declared councillor for Division Three.

He took 80.62 per cent of the 5957 votes cast in that division.

At the time of publication, all other electoral divisions were yet to be officially declared.

Daniel Sanderson is the likely winner in Division Four, having secured 77.53 per cent of the 6082 votes already counted.

Jade Wellings is well ahead in Division Five with 60.36 per cent of the 6236 votes.

The Division Six race remains close.

David Lewis has 26.93 per cent of the 5798 votes already counted, with David Dalgleish nipping at his heels on 25.69 per cent.

Darren Everard looks set to retain Division Seven, currently sitting on 72.43 per cent of the 6278 votes.

Denis Chapman will almost certainly hold Division Eight, having take 55.79 per cent of the 5617 votes already counted.

David Lee remains the likely winner of Division Nine with 42.21 per cent of the 5647 votes.

In Division 10, Zane O’Keefe has secured 39.77 per cent of the 5096 votes counted.