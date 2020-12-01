Menu
The Beelbi Creek home was destroyed in a fire.
News

Results released in Bay house fire investigation

Carlie Walker
1st Dec 2020 6:00 PM
A FIRE that tore through a Beelbi Creek home last week has been determined to be non-suspicious.

The fire started early on November 26 on Nobbs Rd.
The owners of the home had told 7NEWS Wide Bay they didn’t get around to installing a working fire alarm – and were left with nothing but the clothes were wearing.

A man was able to escape the flames last Thursday, along with his two pet dogs.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service confirmed the fire was not being treated as suspicious.

