Retail giant responds to calls for Fraser Coast store

Costco has no plans for a Fraser Coast store, though it’s at the top of many Chronicle readers’ wish list.

Costco has no plans for a Fraser Coast store, though it’s at the top of many Chronicle readers’ wish list.

IT’S at the top of many residents’ wish lists, but wholesale giant Costco has no plans for a Fraser Coast expansion.

Costco emerged as one of the top picks when Chronicle readers were asked which big business they would like to see come to the region.

The Chronicle launched an online poll after it was confirmed the Hervey Bay Bunnings Warehouse store was looking to move to a nearby vacant lot.

Readers shared what they would hypothetically like to see fill the space, with Costco claiming 33 per cent of the poll votes.

A Costco spokeswoman said while the business was always looking for opportunities to expand, the Fraser Coast was not on the radar.

“Our focus is always to find the right location to meet our specifications so that we can ensure every warehouse is as comprehensively stocked, offering a wide range of products and services of the best quality at the best possible price,” the spokeswoman said.

“Our warehouses are quite sizeable in order to be able to house our comprehensive range of goods and specialty department services.

“A typical warehouse is about 14,000 square metres. We also look for lots that can house our fuel stations and sizeable car parks as well.”

While Fraser Coast residents can’t expect a Costco close to home, the spokeswoman said the company had just confirmed a new Gold Coast store.

Ikea was also high on readers’ lists, taking 33 per cent of poll votes as well.

Amart Furniture was next on 11 per cent.

Ikea and Amart have been contacted for comment.