Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN DEMAND: The storefront of Harvey Norman Kingaroy. Photo: Elaelah Harley
IN DEMAND: The storefront of Harvey Norman Kingaroy. Photo: Elaelah Harley
Business

Retail giant sees huge jump in sales, forces wait lists

Laura Blackmore
20th Mar 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SINCE the beginning of March shoppers have started panic-buying breadmakers and freezers as coronavirus fears continue to grow.

Harvey Norman stores across the nation have reported a huge increase in demand and, in some cases, are completely running out of stock.

Executive chair Gerry Harvey said they had completely sold out of a number of items due to the current health pandemic.

"We are seeing similar statistics on purchases of our products right across the country due to the coronavirus," Mr Harvey said.

"We have seen a 600 per cent increase in breadmakers and 300 per cent rise in freezers.

"We actually don't have any more of these two products left in the country.

"There has also been a 150 per cent increase in food savers to help preserve food," he said.

"Plus we have experienced a 137 per cent growth in side-by-side fridges and 91 per cent increase in bottom mount fridges."

In stores across Australia, Mr Harvey said there had also been a demand for cleaning related products.

"Air purifiers were up 100 per cent and the demand for laundry products, including steam washing machines, were up 97 per cent.

"Carpet cleaning products were also up 75 per cent.

"These are the types of products that kill most viruses and bacterias, so that's why people are buying them."

 

Gerry Harvey with his wife Katie Page. Picture: Richard Dobson
Gerry Harvey with his wife Katie Page. Picture: Richard Dobson

Mr Harvey was surprised to hear there was one confirmed case of coronavirus in the South Burnett. due to the regional location.

"The most interesting thing about country towns is that they are fairly isolated," he said.

"Most of the cases are going to happen in the bigger cities.

"Regardless of that, at Harvey Norman we are taking precautionary measures in all of our stories, just like everybody else.

"We have been watching the market day by day," Mr Harvey said.

"At the moment we can't predict anything moving forward so we just have to wait and see what happens."

Read more stories about the impact of the coronavirus in the South Burnett here.

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus kingaroy coronavirus queensland coronavirus south burnett gerry harvey harvey norman kingaroy south burnett business south burnett coronavirus
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major change to council rates to ease virus burden

        premium_icon Major change to council rates to ease virus burden

        News Fraser Coast Regional Council announces range of virus relief measures

        • 20th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
        Person airlifted in 'serious condition' after motorbike crash

        premium_icon Person airlifted in 'serious condition' after motorbike...

        News A person has been airlifted in a serious condition after motorcycle accident

        Seventh Aussie dies as infection spreads

        Seventh Aussie dies as infection spreads

        Health Australia now has 709 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with seven deaths.

        COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        premium_icon COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        Health COVID-19 adviser: travel bans could remain until at least October