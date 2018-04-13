Retail worker caught scamming buyer through Gumtree

A RETAIL worker has fronted court for scamming a buyer through Gumtree.



Joshua William Reed advertised a graphics card on the website for $800 earlier this year using a fake name.



When a buyer transferred the money to Reed, they never received the item they paid for.



The 23-year-old Scarness man pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday to fraud.



The court heard Reed has lived in the local area for three years after relocating with his partner from the Sunshine Coast.



He was fined $800. A conviction was recorded.

