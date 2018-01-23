Retired builder offers tools, timber to rebuild shed

AFTER Michael Maynard lost some of his prized possessions in a shed fire, Graham Gauld knew he had to act.

In a gesture of goodwill, the Torquay resident has offered spare timber and tools to help Mr Maynard rebuild his workshed, after it was destroyed in a fire on Sunday.

Mr Gauld said he knew what it was like to lose important property.

Retired builder Graham Gauld with some of his timber he wants to donate to the man whose shed burnt down.

"There was an industrial fire at an estate I owned in 1975; there were tenants who lost their cars," Mr Gauld said.

"I know what it's like.

"Hopefully this will help him (Mr Maynard) get back on his feet."

Mr Maynard said it was terrific to receive any help from the community.