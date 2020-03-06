Retired priest’s ‘new life’ with lover, 27

Florin and Philip have been enjoying life in Romania together. . Picture: Supplied

AN 81-year-old former Anglican priest and his toyboy husband have settled down in Romania to finally live in the same country together.

Philip Clements and Florin Marin, 27, tied the knot three years ago after meeting online - with much of their life as a married couple spent long-distance, The Sun reports.

But Philip last month moved to Bucharest to be with his husband and the couple are now looking forward to celebrating their third wedding anniversary with a home-cooked meal.

Philip said he was slowly getting used to the new city as his home, with the couple determined to make their marriage last even though Florin still parties every weekend.

"He understands me much better and I understand him much better," Philip told the publication.

"I know when he's busy not to disturb him and to give him space.

"He goes to the gay club in Bucharest once a week and I'm fine with that.

"He must have space to be with younger people, it's very important when there's this big age difference.

"We've both learnt a lot."

Philip had previously sold his home in England to fund his new life with Florin, initially spending thousands of pounds to travel the world together.

But the couple are now living off Philip's teaching and church pension.

Florin gave up his work at a car rental company at the Ali Cante airport in Spain and is now hoping to find a manager's job in the future so the couple can continue to travel together.

"We do have to watch the money but Romania is cheaper than in England so the money goes further," Philip said.

"We have enough to live on and enough to go to the cinema and out for a meal occasionally."

The pair, who have a 55-year age gap, met on Gaydar four years ago, going on to marry in April 2017.

Philip previously moved to Romania to be with Florin but had found the transition difficult.

"This time, I'm much more confident about being in Romania - last time I didn't know anybody, didn't know the language," he said. "Now it's getting much better."

He added Florin had matured - 27 now compared to his youthful 22 years of age when they first met.

The couple have moved into a two-bedroom home in the heart of Bucharest, keeping busy with day trips to nearby tourist hot spots and spending time together.

And despite previously breaking things off, the couple are stronger than ever.

Philip had undergone heart surgery in September last year, with his health woes made worse after he broke five ribs at home, but he said Florin had been a pillar of strength during his recovery.

"When I was in hospital, Florin came to visit me every day and spent two to three hours visiting me," Philip said.

He added he was looking forward to their third anniversary, with Florin to make him a home cooked meal.

This article was first published by The Sun and is reproduced with permission