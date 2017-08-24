Retiree had an apt reply for young criminal: Opinion

THERE is rarely a situation which calls for an act of physical violence and I 100% do not condone ever throwing a punch.

But I definitely had a smirk on my face when I first read the response from the 77-year-old Hervey Bay man who was confronted by a drugged up criminal during an attempted car jacking.

Clay Kenneth Nash, 22, was on a local crimespree when he told the pensioner he was about to steal his car.

"No you're f***ing not,” was the retiree's apt response followed by a punch to the criminal.

Mr Nash was responsible for thousands of dollars of damage to private property as well as posing a serious risk to society with his dangerous and thoughtless behaviour.

The Justice even said it was a "miracle” no one was killed.

Let's hope Mr Nash, who is now eligible for parole, has learnt his lesson after spending 638 days behind bars and receiving a wake up call from an older gentleman.