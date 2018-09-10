Retiree pilot volunteers skills to saves lives

KEITH Miller has a pair of wings and there's no doubt he has been an angel to dozens of families across Queensland .

The retiree volunteer pilot has completed 72 Angel Flight missions by donating his time and plane to transporting families living in remote areas to cities for cancer treatment and other medical assistance

"I spent 25 years as an Air Traffic Controller in Brisbane, so I have a pretty good knowledge of the way the airway system runs,” Mr Miller told the Chronicle.

"In a lot of ways Angel Flight Keeps me in touch with what I used to do but I'm on the other end of the microphone instead.”

Since his first Angel Flight mission in 2007, the 66-year-old has travelled as far as Thargomindah, 1000km from Brisbane, to transport patients. "There was one patient that really stuck with me,” Mr Miller said. "I took a teenage girl from Archerfield to Chinchilla, she had to travel twice a week to get dialysis because of a kidney transplant.

"She showed me this little log book of hers, she had recorded 360 Angel Flights - sadly she was only around for a few more years.” Mr Miller said it has been rewarding to meet amazing and strong people across Queensland.