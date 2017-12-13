Menu
Retirement living 'just what I needed'

BIRTHDAY BASH: Bolton Clarke Baycrest diversional therapist Karen Harvey with resident Mary McDonald, 96, celebrate the village's 19th birthday.
BIRTHDAY BASH: Bolton Clarke Baycrest diversional therapist Karen Harvey with resident Mary McDonald, 96, celebrate the village's 19th birthday. Jodie Callcott
Jodie Callcott
by

BOLTON Clarke Baycrest Retirement Living celebrated 19-years of business with a birthday cake for all.

Long-term resident Mary McDonald, 96, who has lived at the village for the past six years, said she felt lucky to be there.

"For one thing, we have a nice place to live and a room with an ensuite," Mrs McDonald said.

<< FOLLOW HERE FOR MORE COMMUNITY NEWS >>

"The carers are very well trained here, and for me, it has enough activities to give me something to do.

"I came here by choice and for me at my age... this is a very good place for me."

 

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Sandy Sorrenson and Judy Fisher celebrated Bolton Clarke Baycrest's 19th birthday.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Sandy Sorrenson and Judy Fisher celebrated Bolton Clarke Baycrest's 19th birthday. Jodie Callcott

Mrs McDonald moved from Honolulu, Hawaii, to Australia in 1945 after graduating from a nursing degree.

"I was at Pearl Harbour when the Japanese attacked," Mrs McDonald said.

"When I got back to the hospital, because I had gone home, we had to take care of the wounded."

Mrs McDonald said misfired bombs caused injury to civilians who mainly suffered from burns.

"We didn't get the military wounded because this was a civilian hospital, but we got burn cases," she said.

"They (hospital staff) had to learn how to take care of the burns, so that was a plus out of many, many negatives.

These days Mrs McDonald said she enjoyed the activities on offer and moving there was just what she needed.

Topics:  birthday celebration fccommunity hervey bay hervey bay independent retirement living

