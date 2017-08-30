27°
Community

Retirement village name change draws from founders

Sharing the name change with residents of RSL Care Chelsea - Retirement Village to Bolton Clarke were retirement living advisor Julie Poole, retirement living manager Shelley Fisk, Chelsea committee president Alan Leach and secretary Norma Leach.
Sharing the name change with residents of RSL Care Chelsea - Retirement Village to Bolton Clarke were retirement living advisor Julie Poole, retirement living manager Shelley Fisk, Chelsea committee president Alan Leach and secretary Norma Leach. Boni Holmes
Boni Holmes
by

MARYBOROUGH Retirement Village, RSL Care Chelsea has changed its name to honour 200 years of service to the community.

The name changes comes after the company joined forces with the Royal District Nursing Service.

The new trading name, Bolton Clarke, draws from both heritages - the founders names of the two businesses.

The pioneers were Brigadier General William Bolton (1861-1941) who was an Australian soldier, politician and a founding member of the Returned Sailors and Soldiers Imperial League of Australia (RSSILA), forerunner of the present Returned and Services League of Australia; and Lady Janet Clarke (1851-1909) a Victorian philanthropist, socialite, women's activist who established the Melbourne District Nursing Society which later became known as the Royal District Nursing Service.

Retirement Living manager Shelley Fish said they would still do their business the same way.

"I think because we had a resident meeting not long ago, the residents haven't really had the need to ask any questions,” she said.

"There won't be any changes to staff either.

"It a name change - RSL Care is still there and RDNS is still there - we will be known as Bolton Clarke, so we can move forward under a new identity that brings all our businesses together.

"We are also branching into other areas, not just age care and retirement living, but services like aged care television and homelessness.”

Residents were treated to a pancake and celebratory cake breakfast with an information video reiterating that the businesses offered older people the freedom to be themselves wherever they call home.

Bolton Clarke Chelsea residents ( from left) Colleen Mooney, Dudley Mason, Jan Davidson, Joan Melksham and Joan Nowitzke enjoy their pancake breakfast.
Bolton Clarke Chelsea residents ( from left) Colleen Mooney, Dudley Mason, Jan Davidson, Joan Melksham and Joan Nowitzke enjoy their pancake breakfast. Boni Holmes

Treated to a pancake breakfast to celebrate the village's name change were (clockwise from left) Dietmar Gogolka, Dorothy Gogolka, Iris Ridge, Don Ridge, Merv Ward and Audrey Ward.
Treated to a pancake breakfast to celebrate the village's name change were (clockwise from left) Dietmar Gogolka, Dorothy Gogolka, Iris Ridge, Don Ridge, Merv Ward and Audrey Ward. Boni Holmes

Nothing like a little pancakes and cake to cheer up Glad Walker, Norma Raabe and Marg Simpson at the festive brekkie unveiling of the name change from RSL Care to Bolton Clarke Chelsea.
Nothing like a little pancakes and cake to cheer up Glad Walker, Norma Raabe and Marg Simpson at the festive brekkie unveiling of the name change from RSL Care to Bolton Clarke Chelsea. Boni Holmes

Enjoying the breakfast festivities was resident Joan Nowitzke.
Enjoying the breakfast festivities was resident Joan Nowitzke. Boni Holmes

Chef come pianist Joe Keys entertains the residents of Bolton Clarke Chelsea Retirement Village during its festive brekkie name change unveiling.
Chef come pianist Joe Keys entertains the residents of Bolton Clarke Chelsea Retirement Village during its festive brekkie name change unveiling. Boni Holmes

FAST FACTS

In 2015, RSL Care and RDNS came together to create Australia's most experienced not-for-profit provider of comprehensive living, health and aged care services, operating nationally and internationally.

In August 2017, the name changed to Bolton Clarke, which reflects the surnames of two early pioneers in community services who inspired the organisation's work.

Topics:  chelsea fcagedcare fccommunity maryborough retirement retirement home living

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Five crews at scene of new Fraser Coast fire

Five crews at scene of new Fraser Coast fire

Firefighters are responding to another Fraser Coast fire.

Come help protect our pristine region

FREE US: Cr Denis Chapman on his horse Fleur, with Violet Whitaker (front) of the East Booral Water4Life Group, Mungar musician Wal Neilsen his son Lachlan and (back) Jannean Dean who is also part of the organizing committee will march for a gasfield-free region.

Lock the gate to fracking and coal seam gas

First sod turned at site of Howard's new police station

Bruce Saunders turns to sod at the site of the new police station in Howard.

The sod has been turned at the site of the new police station.

Man lucky to avoid prison after marijuana stash found

Maryborough's Open House event - Maryborough Court House, Richmond Street.

A stash of marijuana could have seen a Maryborough man jailed.

Local Partners