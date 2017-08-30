Retirement village name change draws from founders

Sharing the name change with residents of RSL Care Chelsea - Retirement Village to Bolton Clarke were retirement living advisor Julie Poole, retirement living manager Shelley Fisk, Chelsea committee president Alan Leach and secretary Norma Leach.

MARYBOROUGH Retirement Village, RSL Care Chelsea has changed its name to honour 200 years of service to the community.

The name changes comes after the company joined forces with the Royal District Nursing Service.

The new trading name, Bolton Clarke, draws from both heritages - the founders names of the two businesses.

The pioneers were Brigadier General William Bolton (1861-1941) who was an Australian soldier, politician and a founding member of the Returned Sailors and Soldiers Imperial League of Australia (RSSILA), forerunner of the present Returned and Services League of Australia; and Lady Janet Clarke (1851-1909) a Victorian philanthropist, socialite, women's activist who established the Melbourne District Nursing Society which later became known as the Royal District Nursing Service.

Retirement Living manager Shelley Fish said they would still do their business the same way.

"I think because we had a resident meeting not long ago, the residents haven't really had the need to ask any questions,” she said.

"There won't be any changes to staff either.

"It a name change - RSL Care is still there and RDNS is still there - we will be known as Bolton Clarke, so we can move forward under a new identity that brings all our businesses together.

"We are also branching into other areas, not just age care and retirement living, but services like aged care television and homelessness.”

Residents were treated to a pancake and celebratory cake breakfast with an information video reiterating that the businesses offered older people the freedom to be themselves wherever they call home.

Bolton Clarke Chelsea residents ( from left) Colleen Mooney, Dudley Mason, Jan Davidson, Joan Melksham and Joan Nowitzke enjoy their pancake breakfast. Boni Holmes

Treated to a pancake breakfast to celebrate the village's name change were (clockwise from left) Dietmar Gogolka, Dorothy Gogolka, Iris Ridge, Don Ridge, Merv Ward and Audrey Ward. Boni Holmes

Nothing like a little pancakes and cake to cheer up Glad Walker, Norma Raabe and Marg Simpson at the festive brekkie unveiling of the name change from RSL Care to Bolton Clarke Chelsea. Boni Holmes

Enjoying the breakfast festivities was resident Joan Nowitzke. Boni Holmes

Chef come pianist Joe Keys entertains the residents of Bolton Clarke Chelsea Retirement Village during its festive brekkie name change unveiling. Boni Holmes

FAST FACTS

In 2015, RSL Care and RDNS came together to create Australia's most experienced not-for-profit provider of comprehensive living, health and aged care services, operating nationally and internationally.

In August 2017, the name changed to Bolton Clarke, which reflects the surnames of two early pioneers in community services who inspired the organisation's work.