Retirement village name change draws from founders

MARYBOROUGH Retirement Village, RSL Care Chelsea has changed its name to honour 200 years of service to the community.
The name changes comes after the company joined forces with the Royal District Nursing Service.
The new trading name, Bolton Clarke, draws from both heritages - the founders names of the two businesses.
The pioneers were Brigadier General William Bolton (1861-1941) who was an Australian soldier, politician and a founding member of the Returned Sailors and Soldiers Imperial League of Australia (RSSILA), forerunner of the present Returned and Services League of Australia; and Lady Janet Clarke (1851-1909) a Victorian philanthropist, socialite, women's activist who established the Melbourne District Nursing Society which later became known as the Royal District Nursing Service.
Retirement Living manager Shelley Fish said they would still do their business the same way.
"I think because we had a resident meeting not long ago, the residents haven't really had the need to ask any questions,” she said.
"There won't be any changes to staff either.
"It a name change - RSL Care is still there and RDNS is still there - we will be known as Bolton Clarke, so we can move forward under a new identity that brings all our businesses together.
"We are also branching into other areas, not just age care and retirement living, but services like aged care television and homelessness.”
Residents were treated to a pancake and celebratory cake breakfast with an information video reiterating that the businesses offered older people the freedom to be themselves wherever they call home.
FAST FACTS
In 2015, RSL Care and RDNS came together to create Australia's most experienced not-for-profit provider of comprehensive living, health and aged care services, operating nationally and internationally.
In August 2017, the name changed to Bolton Clarke, which reflects the surnames of two early pioneers in community services who inspired the organisation's work.