Retiring assistant director always helped during tragedies

FOR Steven Case, getting up at 2 in the morning to give support to a school principal going through a personal tragedy was just part of his job.



Mr Case, the North Coast's assistant regional director at the Department of Education and Training, has been in the role for seven years.



The role is based in Maryborough, but encompasses 115,000 students and 222 schools from Pine Rivers to Agnes Waters.



Before that he was the principal of Kawungan State School for 24 years and now he will retire so he can play the very important role of granddad to his first grandchild, a baby girl.



The man who is set to fill his role, Steven Vincent, says he knows he has big shoes to fill.



He was assistant regional director for the Central region, but said he had taught at North Coast schools previously and was looking forward to returning to the area.



Regional director Tracy Corsbie said in addition to providing a huge amount of support for the region's school principals, Mr Case has also been involved in getting schools repaired after floods, particularly in Bundaberg, and helping teachers get the best results from their students.



"I've had beautiful emails from principals that were absolutely effusive," Ms Corsbie said



"At every school every day there are crises."



She said during Mr Case's time as assistant regional director, literacy among school children in the North Coast region has been steadily improving and that was something of which they were very proud.



She said he had been there for everything from family tragedies to floods.



Ms Corsbie said it wasn't out of the ordinary for Steve to get up in the middle of the night and call her to let her know he was visiting someone in need.



"He was extraordinarily committed to his principals," she said.

