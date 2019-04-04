Menu
IN BUSINESS: Tiaro's Retro Espresso cafe owner Vince Rovere has opened up an outlet to sell coffee in Gympie Rd, Tinana.
IN BUSINESS: Tiaro's Retro Espresso cafe owner Vince Rovere has opened up an outlet to sell coffee in Gympie Rd, Tinana.
RETRO ESPRESSO: Coffee king comes back to M'boro

Carlie Walker
4th Apr 2019 8:00 AM
MARYBOROUGH'S king of coffee is back in town.

Thirteen years after making Toast Cafe into a successful business, Vince Rovere has now set up shop in Tinana.

While no longer at the helm of Toast, Mr Rovere started another successful cafe, Retro Espresso, on the Bruce Highway at Tiaro about four years ago.

Now he is bringing his unique blend to a small shop front, also branded Retro Espresso, on Gympie Rd.

Mr Rovere said it was not a cafe but strictly a spot for a quick takeaway coffee that consistently delivered on flavour.

His other business will continue to operate in Tiaro.

Mr Rovere said his new shop was now the only business in Maryborough that offered his special blend aside from the Maryborough RSL.

He wasn't seeking to come back to the Heritage City, but was approached about a possible opportunity to rent the shop space, Mr Rovere said.

"Things are going really well," he said.

"We've been doing a lot of business."

With the shop opening for the first time this week, Mr Rovere said many of his old customers had been stopping by to wish him luck.

