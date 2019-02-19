Menu
Maryborough artist Lex Frank with an original watercolour of the Moffatdale area. Photo: Karleila Thomsen / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Retrospective of Maryborough artist set to go on display

Carlie Walker
19th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
THE work of one of Maryborough's most celebrated artists will go on display at Gatakers Artspace from March 5.

Lex Frank, who died of leukemia in June, 2017, will be honored with a retrospective exhibition of his work at the gallery and his close friend Rollo Nicholson said it was well-deserved.

He is one of many who has paintings by Mr Frank hanging in his home and he is providing three of them for display during the exhibition.

With paintings from Mr Frank's earlier years as a painter, all the way through to when he become ill, Mr Nicholson said those who went to the exhibition would be able to appreciate his friend's evolution as an artist.

Mr Frank created stunning watercolour works and loved to learn new techniques, always learning from other artists.

He also enjoyed passing on his skills and was a keen teacher, Ms Nicholson said.

One of Mr Frank's artworks.
As well as being an accomplished artist, he was also a highly valued member of the community.

His wife Cassie and children jane and Roger remembered a caring, devoted father and grandfather after his death, while the community mourned a man who was a committed member of Apex and Maryborough Rotary.

He helped raise funds to make the Brolga Theatre a reality and organised an annual road safety event for schools in the area.

Mr Nicholson said Mr Frank had a passion for art.

"It had always been his pastime," he said.

He said the retrospective would be well attended by those who knew and loved Mr Frank.

"It is very fitting," he said.

"There would be a significant following in the community."

The exhibition will officially open on March 8 at 6pm and will be opened by Mr Frank's sister, Rosslyn, who is traveling from Melbourne for the occasion.

"We are looking forward to it," Mr Nicholson said.

The exhibition will continue until March 31.

Another artwork by Mr Frank.
