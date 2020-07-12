Return to weekend tradition at iconic market day

URANGAN PIER MARKETS: Young musician Georgia Lawson displays her saxophone while performing at the Urangan Pier Markets. Photo: Stuart Fast

FOR Mark Whitty, getting back to the Urangan Pier Markets is like being part of the community again.

The regular market goer was one of hundreds to attend the iconic market day on Saturday.

Queensland has entered stage three of eased coronavirus restrictions and it means a much more relaxed atmosphere for the Urangan Pier Markets.

Mr Whitty said since restrictions were eased on July 3, people at the markets were more relaxed and calmer while still respecting social distance.

It's not just customers grateful to be back.

For young musician Georgia Lawson, coming back to perform at the Pier Markets was wonderful.

She regularly performed at the markets, but couldn't because they were closed at the peak of Queensland's coronavirus outbreak.

"Music is what I love and it's good to be back," she said.

URANGAN PIER MARKETS: Shoppers spend the morning of the Urangan Pier Markets. Photo: Stuart Fast

Stallholder Peter Bayley of Backa Gourmet Meats was glad be back at the markets.

For him, it meant reconnecting with regular customers and providing them with products they could not get anywhere else.

Other stallholders like Lisa Barlow of Barlow's Farm continued to sell their produce from the farm while the markets were closed, but it wasn't the same.

She said the pier markets offered a more vibrant atmosphere through talking to customers and generally enjoying the morning.

Returning to the markets also meant being able to stay in business for stallholder Chris O'Brien.

He said the markets were the way he advertised and promoted his painting lessons.

"It's good to be back … I hope it stays open," Mr O'Brien said.