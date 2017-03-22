29°
News

Soldier told in M'boro Court he will spend ANZAC Day in jail

Eliza Wheeler
| 22nd Mar 2017 5:00 AM

A FRASER Coast man and returned Australian soldier will most likely spend Anzac Day in custody after being charged with a number of crimes.

The man, who the Chronicle cannot identify for legal reasons, appeared via video link in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The soldier is facing four charges including threatening violence as a domestic violence offence and wilful damage of police property.

In court, the man asked to be moved to the "Greenslopes mental health facility" because he "had been diagnosed with PTSD [post-traumatic stress syndrome]".

"That's why I'm in here," the man said.

"I was hoping to be in Maryborough for the Anzac Day service… I understand I'm difficult to deal with."

Magistrate John Smith told the man he had only had difficulties with him on one previous occasion, but he would need to organise a transfer within the correctional centre.

Mr Smith also said he was unable to grant the man bail at this time.

"The charges against you are serious accusations," Mr Smith said.

"The court couldn't grant you bail because of the danger you imposed to other persons.

"I understand you are a retired soldier … I just can't grant you bail at this stage."

The man will appear in court again on April 11, and will remain in custody.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  anzac day fccourt fccrime

