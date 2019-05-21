Menu
Former Hervey Bay dancer Josie Weise during a performance of the The Dinner Party which is coming to the Brolga theater next week.
Returning to roots for Bay dance star in Brolga show

Jessica Lamb
21st May 2019
JOSIE Weise can still remember learning the fundamentals of dance in a tin shed in Hervey Bay.

Now, more than a decade on, the Pamela Marshall Academy of Dance prodigy is returning to the region to perform as part of Brisbane's Expressions Dance Company at the Brolga Theatre next week.

Ms Weise will shine in a contemporary rework of The Host, now re-named The Dinner Party choreographed by Natalie Weir, on Thursday May 30 from 7.30pm.

 

Former Hervey Bay dancer Josie Weise pictured with fellow dancer Bernhard Knauer during a performance of the The Dinner Party which is coming to the Brolga theater next week.
The 22-year-old left Hervey Bay to continue years 10 to 12 at the Queensland Dance School of Excellence before scoring her first professional contract with the Sydney Dance Company.

Ms Weise comes from a family of dancers and has taken to the floor since she was just four.

"My mum used to dance and my grandmother was a dancer and tap teacher and taught my dad tap," she said.

"I mainly dance contemporary now but I still have a love of old tap movies."

 

Former Hervey Bay dancer Josie Weise pictured with fellow dancer Bernhard Knauer during a performance of the The Dinner Party which is coming to the Brolga theatre next week.
The Xavier Catholic College alumni said it took determination, passion and hard work to become a professional dancer.

"I have such an interest in the body and how it moves.

"That's the main thing that keeps me going is finding new pathways and finding out more about my capabilities with movements.

"You are forced to listen to your own body when you practise for 38 hours a week."

 

Former Hervey Bay dancer Josie Weise pictured with fellow dancer Bernhard Knauer during a performance of the The Dinner Party which is coming to the Brolga theater next week.
Ms Weise's mother still lives in Hervey Bay, as does her supportive former dance instructor Pamela Marshall.

"I'm so thankful my dance teacher has followed my career and even flown to Sydney to watch me perform," she said.

"I love the fact I've come from performing in a tin shed to being able to return with years of experience and still have that love of dance she nurtured. "I remember calling Pam after I got the chance in my pre-professional year to tour with the SDC in 2014, and told her the news over the phone.

"She was so overjoyed and we both had little tears in her eyes, it was such beautiful moment to share with her, the start of my professional journey."

