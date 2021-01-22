Returning traveller tests positive to COVID in Cairns

A returning international traveller has tested positive for COVID-19 while in hotel quarantine in Cairns, the city’s health authorities have confirmed.

The Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service confirmed the case after the person, who arrived in the city from Papua New Guinea, tested positive to the virus in hotel quarantine on Thursday.

The case is one of three new hotel-quarantine cases across Queensland today.

It means the official Cairns tally currently stands at one active case and 49 recovered cases.

A line of people forms at the Cairns Hospital fever clinic for COVID-19. PICTURE: Brendan Radke

The CHHHS said the person had been transferred to Cairns Hospital where they would remain in isolation.

Tropical Public Health Services is following up all contacts.

Earlier this week the state's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young urged anyone in Cairns with symptoms of the virus to get tested after a positive sewage result.

It was the latest in a string of positive wastewater results for the city, however it is believed they are likely to be the result of shedding from a historical case.

Online bookings are now available for COVID-19 tests at the Cairns and Mossman fever clinics.

