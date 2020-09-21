REVEALED: $1.5M Coast community centre expansion

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, LNP candidate for Hervey Bay Steve Coleman, Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre chief executive officer Tanya Stevenson and Deputy Mayor Darren Everard planting a tree to celebrate a new wellness centre.

THE Urangan Community Centre at the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens will undergo a substantial expansion with a focus on wellness and wellbeing thanks to a $1.5 million grant from the Federal Government.

The announcement is being made on site this morning.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt congratulated the Fraser Coast Regional Council and Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre on its strong partnership to bring this project to fruition.

“The Coalition Government’s Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program is getting shovels in the ground on local construction projects which is important for maintaining jobs and economic growth in Hervey Bay,” he said.

“Every single job we support makes a huge difference in our local community, now and as we build our way out of the pandemic.

“That is why we have moved quickly to approve funding to flow to Fraser Coast Regional Council.”

Fraser Coast Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said the region was an ideal location for creating and supporting a wellness and wellbeing hub of services for residents and visitors.

“The expansion at the Urangan Community Centre will include both private and group meeting spaces, an upgrade of the kitchen, a community garden, an open air counselling area, a community events and BBQ area, an outdoor therapy and yarning circle, gentle exercise space and additional car parking spaces to be developed with consideration to significant species within the garden.

“The Urangan Community Centre will enhance existing and new community development

opportunities for people seeking to improve their social connectedness, quality of life and wellness experiences within the region,” he said.

Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre Chief Executive Officer Tanya Stevenson said the expansion would help to meet the needs of our community members across all sectors and allow for the provision of a holistic ‘Wellness Hub’.

“The Fraser Coast has significant socio-economic issues across all multiple demographics and we will be working closely with other health and social services to support our local community through the delivery of support groups, domestic violence retreats and other wellness programs,” she said.

“The Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre has managed the Urangan Community Centre for more than 10 years for the purpose of providing a hub for community programs, activities and facilities, and the expansion will allow existing services to expand their delivery and create new opportunities for our community.”

The Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program is part of the Federal Government’s $1.8 billion boost for road and community projects through local governments across Australia to support jobs and the resilience of local economies.

More information on the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program is available at investment.infrastructure.gov.au/infrastructure_investment/local-roads-community-infrastructure-program.