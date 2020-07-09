FUNDED: 21 Coast projects to be completed within a year

A new water play area and all abilities playground in Maryborough's Anzac Park is a step closer with the Fraser Coast Regional Council now calling for tenders with appointment expected to occur in February 2020.

A new water play area and all abilities playground in Maryborough's Anzac Park is a step closer with the Fraser Coast Regional Council now calling for tenders with appointment expected to occur in February 2020.

A LIST of Fraser Coast projects in line to share in more than $9 million in COVID Works funding has been revealed.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the COVID Works for Queensland program would deliver 21 projects on the Fraser Coast, creating or supporting 158 local jobs.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council had flagged the projects in its capital works wish-list and is required to complete upgrades by June next year.

Here's a break down of the top five.

1. ANZAC PARK WATER PLAY AREA: $3M

In Maryborough, $3 million will allow Stage 2 of the Anzac Park Water Play Area to go ahead.

The work will include tree protection, landscape elements, concreting of water play areas, electrical connections, pump installation and water and sewerage connection, poured works, installation of play elements, metal works, carpentry and furniture and includes the construction/installation of new picnic shelters and barbecues.

A concept of the Anzac Park Water Play area

2. RAIL TRAIL RE-SURFACING: $1.35M

This project will renew the shared pathway along the Hervey Bay Rail Trail located between Hunter Street, Pialba and Elizabeth Street, Urangan and includes rehabilitation/repairs of the existing pavement, surface treatments and an asphalt overlay, drainage and safety improvement works.

Rail trail at Pialba. john clark

3. FRASER COAST SPORTS PRECINCT COMMUNITY HUB/ CLUBHOUSE: $1.1M

The funds will go towards the construction of a community hub/clubhouse at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct to provide a home base for Oztag and Fraser Coast Cycling and storage/meeting facilities for touch football. The clubhouse will be used for common meetings and first aid and will include change facilities and a kiosk. The council believes this will facilitate regional fixtures of state sporting bodies (Joeys Mini World Cup, Brisbane Roar, Junior State Cup etc)

Opening of new Fraser Coast Sports Precinct - looking across Field 1 and netball courts. Alistair Brightman

4. WETSIDE WATERPARK BOARDWALK REPLACEMENT - Stages 3 - 7 $700K

Replacement of the existing poor condition boardwalk, joists and balustrading at WetSide Water Park, Pialba. Scope includes finalisation of boardwalk replacement program, new balustrading and the installation of new joists underpinning the infrastructure with a composite material that will better withstand the water environment and minimise future maintenance needs.

Wetside Water Park in Hervey Bay. Katrina Corcoran

5. JETTIES, PIERS & BURRUM HEADS BOARDWALK TIMBER DECKING: - $750k

Replacement of timber decking at the Scarness and Torquay Jetties, replacement of poor condition decking boards and preservation treatment of boards not yet requiring replacing at the Urangan Pier as well as the painting and other minor maintenance of the handrails at the jetties and pier and Stage 1 of the replacement of decking at the Burrum Boardwalk.

Sunset at Torquay Jetty during coronavirus lockdown. Alistair Brightman

More projects

Hervey Bay Regional Art Gallery, Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba: $400k

Supplementation of the Art Gallery building HVAC system to enhance climate controlled display spaces, remodelling of gallery space, upgrading of theatrette lighting, upgrading of community display spaces

Stevenson-Mathison Footbridge, Pier Park Urangan - Partial renewal: $150k

Replacement of the Stevenson-Mathison Footbridge (within Pier Park) timber decking which is in poor condition with composite materials that will better withstand usage and weather elements.

Gatakers Artspace - Kent St, Maryborough: $135k

This will cover the purchase and installation of replacement of track lighting system - an essential capital asset for the Gallery Space that is well used with a confirmed, continual booking program in place.

Gilston Road Reserve playground: $50k

Construction of a new playground at Gilston Road Reserve.

Queens Park: $15k

Refurbishment and replacement of some hard elements within the Queens Park Rainforest area. Queens Park Rainforest existing fencing refurbished or replaced as needed, natural drainage corridor/natural pathway to be installed (rocks, timber edging etc), and installation of botanical name signage

Footpath construction - Northern: $400k

Improve pedestrian and cycle access to:

- Esplanade, Urangan - (Moolyyir St to Miller St)

- Moolyyir St, Urangan - (Moolyyir floodway to Esplanade)

- Footpath - McLiver St, Pialba - (Davis Drive to Oleander Avenue)

Footpath construction - Southern: $200k

Improve pedestrian and cycle access to:

- Woodstock St, Maryborough - (Cheapside St to Ariadne).

Dog off-leash park, Gatakers Bay: $60k

Construction of a new dog off-leash park at Gatakers Bay, Point Vernon including fencing and internal structures - required to protect foreshore birds and turtles from dogs being let off on beach

Disability access Northern and Southern: $100k each

Upgrade disability access across region. Replacement of accesses, such as pram ramps, beach accesses to achieve Disability Discrimination Act compliance.

See how the funding impacts the Tiaro bypass and other rural projects here.

Mr Saunders said: "As we come out the other side of the health pandemic, we need to be supporting local businesses and local jobs wherever we can.

"Building a community clubhouse at the Sports and Recreation Precinct is something that's been raised with me a number of times, so I'm thrilled to see it on the to-do list.

"We've also got the green light for stage 2 of the Anzac Park Water Play Area, which will be yet another drawcard for our city centre.

"We're a resilient bunch here in Maryborough, but I know these projects, and the jobs they will create, will mean a lot to our community."

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the positive impacts would be felt almost immediately.

"This program is specifically designed to help councils get their communities back on their feet as quickly as possible and minimise any long-term effects of the global coronavirus pandemic which is impacting economies around the world," Mr Hinchliffe said.

"We're continuing to manage the health response and that means we have started delivering Queensland's plan for economic recovery.

"In total, 520 projects are being funded, which the councils tell us will support or create more than 4600 jobs.

"It's a fantastic outcome and will go a long way to helping Queensland unite and recover."