ANALYSIS: The Fraser Coast schools that topped the class

THE results are in! Seventy-three 2016 graduating students from the Fraser Coast received top OP results

The Queensland Curriculum & Assessment Authority just released the Year 12 outcomes for schools across the Fraser Coast.

An analysis of QCAA data shows Hervey Bay State High School was the best-performing local school in terms of OP-eligible students.

About 21% of Hervey Bay SHS's OP-eligible students received OPs between 1-5.

When comparing to 2015, the school had almost triple the amount of students with OPs between 1-5.

Deputy principal at HBSHS Rob Burke said there had been a huge cultural shift at the school.

"Academic excellence is accepted and acknowledged and high achieving students are always extended to achieve their best," he said.

In terms of overall number, Urangan State High School boasted the highest number of students in the region to obtain OPs between 1-5.

Fraser Coast Anglican College and Xavier Catholic College had the highest percentage of students achieve an OP between 1-5.

The number of students awarded a QCE who scored an OP between 1-5. Contributed

Eight of FCAC's 50 QCE-awarded students (16%) received the high mark. Xavier Catholic College was next best with 11.34% (11 of 97 students awarded a QCE).

Mr Burke said HBSHS had specifically tailored a program for their year 12 students to focus on the skills required to achieve a great result in the Queensland Core Skills (QCS) test.

"We devoted two lessons a week to QCS preparation," he said.

Mr Burke believes teachers are a key to success and communication between staff and students was crucial in achieving results.

"Teachers are giving up their time to ensure students are receiving constant and accurate feedback to develop the skills and strategies that will lead them to success," he said.

"We do a good job in monitoring our students progress with communication being the most important aspect."

Mr Burke said Hervey Bay State High School aspires towards good results and work with the community to achieve this.

"We specifically tailored a program for our year 12 students to focus on the skills required to achieve well in the QCS test," he said.

"We're a school that aspires towards good results and work with our community to achieve this.

"It's great to see all of the hard work pay off."

The current QCS test will be scrapped with Queensland students to receive an Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) in 2019.

OP RATINGS: Number of students with OP between 1-5: