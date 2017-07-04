REVEALED: Aussies prefer couch time to getting active

OUR country is famous for its outdoor lifestyle, so it may come as a surprise to find out many Aussies prefer couch time to getting active if given the chance.

A LiveLighter survey of Australians aged 25-49 found that if given a spare 60 minutes in the day, well over half would choose a sedentary behaviour.

According to the survey, the most popular sedentary activity chosen was watching TV (23%), followed by reading a book (14%), sleeping (10%), browsing the internet (7%), and gaming (3%).

Sitting less and moving more daily is absolutely essential for overall health and wellbeing, so these new figures are concerning for Cancer Council Queensland.

Sedentary behaviours are linked to an increased risk of overweight and obesity, and developing a range of chronic diseases, including some cancers.

Australia's Physical Activity & Sedentary Behaviour Guidelines for Adults recommend 150 to 300 minutes of moderate intensity or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous intensity physical activity per week.

It's time to switch off the television, put down your phone and instead find active ways to keep busy.

To help keep you motived, focus on physical activities you enjoy and find a routine that's tailored to your needs.

Of the survey respondents who reported not doing enough physical activity, 30 per cent said the main barrier was lack of time, followed by a lack of enjoyment of exercise (13%) and a preference for doing things other than physical activity (9%).

It's important to start small and set goals to keep you committed.

Make social occasions more active by going for a walk with a friend rather than having a coffee at a local cafe, or grab a mate to work out with to make physical activity more enjoyable.

In addition to traditional activities like bush walking and bike riding, consider thinking outside the box. Get moving with some gardening, attend a swing dance class, or use a skipping rope.

If time plays a factor, break activity down into shorter bouts, such as three 10 minute walks.

You could use your lunch break to go for a jog or incorporate more incidental exercise into your daily routine, such as taking the stairs or getting off public transport a few stops early.

Being active every day is a great way to feel good, look good, and connect with other Queenslanders. Get started today!

More information about Cancer Council Queensland and healthy living is available at cancerqld.org.au.