Humpty Doo Diesel Mechanic Ash Gardner has the fiercent bloody mullet in Australia, probably the world. Picture. Che Chorley.
Fashion & Beauty

Revealed: Australia’s fiercest bloody mullet

by WILL ZWAR, will.zwar@news.com.au
15th Jan 2020 7:34 AM
THE results are in - Australia's best mullet can be found in Humpty Doo (was there ever any doubt?).

Nominations came in from every corner of the country to the NT News' search for Australia's greatest mullet but it was diesel mechanic Ash Gardner's magnificent scone which was voted the one to rule them all.

Ash Gardner, left, of Humpty Doo, is the proud owner of Australia’s fiercest bloody mullet. He received 15.4% of the total vote
Josh Joyce of Malak scored the second most votes with 9% of the total vote, and proved the Territory really is the mullet capital of the world
Justin Peek of Woolner ... his magnificent mane garnered 8% of the total vote, and earned him a spot of the world’s most prestigous Top 3 podium
Mr Gardner said a daily dose of oil and grease helped his mullet stand out.

"Being a diesel fitter (my hair) loves getting bathed in oil and grease," he said.

"When I'm not at work it spends most of its time oily."

PICTURE GALLERY: 50 of Australia's fiercent bloody mullets

Mr Gardner's hairstyle came about as a matter of convenience.

"It mainly started because I cut my own hair and couldn't reach the back," he said.

Malak's Josh Joyce and Woolner's Justin Peek rounded out the podium.

While nominations came from across the country, Malak's Josh Joyce scored the second most votes and Woolner's Justin Peek rounded out the Top 3, proving the Territory really is the mullet capital of Australia (and probably the world).

