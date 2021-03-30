Menu
Sea Breeze Cafe in Scarness has won the best brunch spot, as voted by you, the locals!
News

REVEALED: Best brunch on the Fraser Coast

Isabella Magee
30th Mar 2021 2:00 AM | Updated: 31st Mar 2021 5:00 AM
You voted for the finalists, and now, you’ve chosen the ultimate winner.

In collaboration with Matt Preston and Delicious, you have helped us hunt down the best cafe dishing up your favourite late-morning meal.

Located at 363 the Esplanade, and, with an all day breakfast menu, Sea Breeze cafe in Scarness scored the most amount of votes in the Best Brunch poll.

It was hotly contested by Portside and Alowishus Delicious in Maryborough and Enzos on the Beach, also in Scarness.

The cafe also caters to gluten free, vegan and vegetarian diets upon request.

Sea Breeze Cafe in Scarness has won the best brunch spot, as voted by you, the locals! Picture: Instagram/@seabreezecafe
Robert Koppes, who has run the cafe with his wife since October 2019 was unaware their brunches were such a hit with the locals and was happily surprised by the announcement.

“Well, if the locals have voted, they’re the ones who are our guests, so, that’s a good thing,” Robert said.

He was however confident the cafe had the “best bennys (eggs Benedict)”.

“We make our own sauce for them and have a salmon, mushroom or bacon benny … we also have a Mexican benny which is becoming very popular,” he said

But, the bacon or salmon benny would have to be at the top with popularity, alongside the big breakfast and the big vegan breakfast.

Sea Breeze Cafe co-owner Robert Koppes thinks maybe the fact alcohol can be added at brunch, helped their case.
“We have an all day breakfast menu, and from about 10am, I guess that’s when you're allowed to add a beer or wine to your meal,” Robert said.

“We also have a Hervey Bay scallop omelette, with a secret cheese that nobody knows.

“The jalapeño beef burger is also starting to become popular, it’s got a beautiful bite to it.”

