Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Xiao Dan
Xiao Dan "Danni" He from F.R.E.S.H. Woodfire Pizza and Pasta displays a freshly cooked pizza beside her pizza oven. Picture: Stuart Fast
News

REVEALED: Best Pizza on the Fraser Coast winner

Isabella Magee
4th Mar 2021 1:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AFTER Matt Preston, in collaboration with Delicious put the call out for the Best Pizza on Fraser Coast, you’ve made up your mind.

It was a close call but F.R.E.S.H. Pizza and Pasta in Maryborough has taken out the crown followed by Santini and Smithy’s Pizza which tied for second.

F.R.E.S.H. Co-owner Craig Ramsay, who works alongside his wife, known to everyone as ‘Dani’ said the win was unexpected.

Xiao Dan
Xiao Dan "Danni" He from F.R.E.S.H. Woodfire Pizza and Pasta displays a freshly cooked pizza beside her pizza oven. Picture: Stuart Fast

“We never go into competitions or anything like that, so it was the last thing we were expecting,” Craig told The Fraser Coast Chronicle.

“It’s good to know people love our pizza … We put a lot of hard work and effort in.

“Because, I suppose we could make a cheap and bad pizza but for us it’s about the quality and making something good.”

The most popular on their menu seems to be “the two staples” – BBQ meatlovers and supreme.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    All-Star feud erupts

    All-Star feud erupts
    • 4th Mar 2021 3:26 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Women behaving badly: Crazy Coast court cases

        Premium Content Women behaving badly: Crazy Coast court cases

        News From twerking wildly in Maccas, to attacking another woman at a bottle shop, to biting a security guard, here are five women who have faced court in recent times on the...

        Bonnick Rd not full, says surprised Gympie council CEO

        Premium Content Bonnick Rd not full, says surprised Gympie council CEO

        News Despite news reports to the contrary, the Gympie council says it has not decided...

        ’Crucial cog’: More upgrades at M’boro hospital

        Premium Content ’Crucial cog’: More upgrades at M’boro hospital

        News Next stage of multimillion-dollar upgrade to start soon.

        We asked when Coast would get vaccine hub. Here’s the reply

        Premium Content We asked when Coast would get vaccine hub. Here’s the reply

        News It comes after Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said he was “furious and angry” that...