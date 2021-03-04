REVEALED: Best Pizza on the Fraser Coast winner

Xiao Dan "Danni" He from F.R.E.S.H. Woodfire Pizza and Pasta displays a freshly cooked pizza beside her pizza oven. Picture: Stuart Fast

AFTER Matt Preston, in collaboration with Delicious put the call out for the Best Pizza on Fraser Coast, you’ve made up your mind.

It was a close call but F.R.E.S.H. Pizza and Pasta in Maryborough has taken out the crown followed by Santini and Smithy’s Pizza which tied for second.

F.R.E.S.H. Co-owner Craig Ramsay, who works alongside his wife, known to everyone as ‘Dani’ said the win was unexpected.

“We never go into competitions or anything like that, so it was the last thing we were expecting,” Craig told The Fraser Coast Chronicle.

“It’s good to know people love our pizza … We put a lot of hard work and effort in.

“Because, I suppose we could make a cheap and bad pizza but for us it’s about the quality and making something good.”

The most popular on their menu seems to be “the two staples” – BBQ meatlovers and supreme.