REVEALED: Bold plan for new state high school

An aerial image of the section of town where the proposed project would be built.

A BOLD plan to have a new state high school built in Hervey Bay has been hatched by the former councillor vying for the city’s seat at next month’s Queensland election.

Stuart Taylor, who is running as an Independent, has pledged that if elected, he will push for a third state high school to be built near the sports precinct at Nikenbah.

The former deputy mayor is eyeing off a piece of council-owned land at the corner of Woods and Chapel Roads.

While this would technically place the school within the Maryborough electorate, Mr Taylor flagged it still fell within the Hervey Bay education catchment and as a recent council planning scheme identified Nikenbah as having the most significant projected population growth, he believed the location was logical.

It also comes amid widespread concern about the number of children attending Hervey Bay’s existing state high schools.

“With the growth our community continues to experience, it’s vital that the State Government plans for more places at our local public schools, Mr Taylor said

“Hervey Bay’s high schools are already at capacity, with Urangan State High School accommodating 1700 students and Hervey Bay High School with over 1300 students.

Former Fraser Coast councillor and Hervey Bay state election candidate Stuart Taylor is pushing for a new state high school.

“It’s clear that we need to start planning for a new high school now.

“It’s vital that all young people are supported to achieve their potential through quality and affordable education.”

If elected, a first priority for Mr Taylor would be to call on the Department of Education to commit to acquire the council-owned land within one year from the date of the election.

The project has initial support from the region’s current deputy mayor Darren Everard.

“From a land use perspective, a school adjacent to the Sports precinct is a really good outcome, the synergies and opportunities for a HUB arrangement (attachment), as well as the establishment of a school with sporting excellence programs would be great for Hervey Bay”.