REVEALED: Cheapest suburbs to buy a home on the Coast

IF YOU don't mind living near a jail, you could snap yourself a bargain.

Aldershot, home to Maryborough Correctional Centre, has been revealed as the cheapest suburb in the Fraser Coast to buy a property, with house sales averaging $187,116 in the past 12 months.

Results from the joint study by Aussie Home Loans and CoreLogic list Maryborough and Granville as the next locations on the list for house affordability.

Urangan homes, which averaged $356,001, and River Heads at $353,529 were the most expensive places in the region to buy a home last year.

Houses in Aldershot suffered declines of 12.1 per cent in the last year alone, while Poona recorded growth in median house value of 19.7 per cent.

All of the 12 houses sold in Aldershot cost less than $400,000.

Maryborough topped the list for offering the cheapest apartments for sale, averaging $179,222, followed by Pialba at $247,680 and Torquay with $252,459. Median apartment prices in Pialba dropped 6.1 per cent in the past year.

Aussie Home Loans CEO James Symond said there were many variations in median value changes over the last 12 months in our region.

"Our report reveals some quality affordable housing in suburbs across the Fraser Coast, and with record low interest rates, buying a property could be more achievable than you know,” said Mr Symond.

"Areas of the Fraser Coast region offer a diverse array of housing and myriad price points and housing styles, with affordable options.”