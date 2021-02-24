REVEALED: Child sex offender’s link to daycare in Dalby

A daycare centre in Dalby was shut down after a police investigation revealed the woman operating the home service was married to a now convicted child sex offender, the Queensland Department of Education has revealed.

Peter William Hansell, a former long-time Dalby bank manager, pleaded guilty in Dalby District Court on February 10 to collecting child exploitation material over a two decade period, and financially supporting a black market that thrives on children's misery.

The court heard when detectives swooped in on the retired Agribusiness bank manager's home on January 12, 2020, officers uncovered 139 category one child exploitation files.

There was no allegation at the time of his sentencing the child exploitation material he possessed contained children from the daycare.

Hansell's wife operated a daycare service from the family's home, however was shutdown after detectives raided their house, a Queensland Department of Education spokeswoman confirmed.

"Ms Hansell is no longer operating as a family day care educator or offering Stand Alone Care following police advice," she said.

"As the matter is under police investigation, it would be inappropriate for the Department to comment further."

News of the former long-time bank manager's sentence sent shockwaves throughout the Western Downs community earlier this month.

During the District Court sentence in Dalby, Crown prosecutor Matthew Le Grand told the court the files on Hansell's computer contained varying amounts of images and videos of children either naked, engaging in sexual acts with adults, or with exposed genitalia.

The court heard when Hansell was interviewed by police, the retired bank manager said he had been collecting the material for more than 20 years, with Mr Le Grand noting it spoke to his level of "dedication" to it.

Hansell pleaded guilty to possessing child exploitation material and was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for three years.

A conviction was recorded.

