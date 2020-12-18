REVEALED: Coast retirement village where a boat comes free

Rob and Jacqui Chappell are new residents at Ingenia Hervey Bay and over the years have owned six boats – the experienced boaties can't wait to fire up the motor.

Rob and Jacqui Chappell are new residents at Ingenia Hervey Bay and over the years have owned six boats – the experienced boaties can't wait to fire up the motor.

A NEW boat has been launched at Ingenia Lifestyle Hervey Bay to be used by the community's retirees.

The 4.9-metre-long Quintrex 490 Renegade boat is available for use by all licenced resident boaties.

Rob and Jacqui Chappell are new residents and over the years have owned six boats.

Now, the experienced boaties can't wait to fire up the motor.

"While we were already set on moving here, we were thrilled to know there would be a boat we could use as we don't have one anymore," Mr Chappell said.

"Sharing a boat with a community is a great way to make the most of it. We don't have to worry about maintenance, running costs or storage - we can just take it out for a ride whenever the weather is nice.

"Hervey Bay is a fantastic spot for boating. You're never more than about two nautical miles from land and you're not out on the open ocean - people can feel confident that they're a lot safer."

The Chappells are keen to get to know their neighbours more, and plans are already being made among the residents to take the boat out to Fraser Island for regular picnic trips.

Ingenia Lifestyle Hervey Bay Community manager Linda Nichols said that a major priority for the community was offering a range of lifestyle opportunities for residents.

"Our residents come from all walks of life and have different interest, so allowing them to

prioritise, leisure, lifestyle and friendships in their own ways is so important," Ms Nichols said.

"The setting of Hervey Bay is what draws people to the area, so embracing what it has to offer − the bay itself − is what sparked the idea to introduce a community boat.

The Ingenia Lifestyle Hervey Bay community was joined yesterday by the volunteer Marine Rescue and Boat Licencing team, Boab Boats, to teach the residents about boat use, safety and how to become properly licenced to use the boat."