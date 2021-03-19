REVEALED: Coast spots in line for council CCTV

The skatepark on Torquay Road in Pilaba is one of the many in the proposal to benefit from CCTV camera, with the main reasoning being to make public spaces feel safer.

The skatepark on Torquay Road in Pilaba is one of the many in the proposal to benefit from CCTV camera, with the main reasoning being to make public spaces feel safer.

The Fraser Coast spots most in need of security surveillance have been revealed in a council report.

Set to be tabled at next week’s council meeting on Wednesday, March 24, the report recommends three main proposed new CCTV sites across the region be considered in the 2021/22 financial budget.

An additional 16 proposed sites have been listed for consideration in future budgets, while four sites were declined and another five are to be assessed further down the track.

Some of the hot spot areas are in Urangan and Urraween, with public places, such as shopping centres and parks, also ranking high up.

The total cost of the three main sites would set the council’s budget back by an estimated $118k, with the total cost of the 19 proposed for future budgets expected to cost an estimated $397k.

According to the report, there is currently $1,764,400 worth of CCTV infrastructure owned and operated by the council, with additional $199,355 to be added by the end of the 2020/21 financial year.

See the full list below.

Proposed CCTV sites to be planned for consideration into the 2021/22 financial budget, listed by priority:

Maryborough Town Hall (external and internal), estimated cost of $50,000 Extend Bideford Street coverage (for the shopping area), estimated cost of $28,500 Pialba Skate Park on Torquay Road, estimated cost of $39,500



The proposed CCTV camera plan to extend coverage on Bideford Street for the shopping area, with the main reason for the addition being crime frequencies.

Proposed CCTV sites to be planned for consideration into future financial budgets, listed by priority:

Mobility Link and Elizabeth Street in Urangan, estimated cost of $32,500 Charlton Esplanade and Main Street Roundabout, estimated cost of $34,500 Boat Harbour Drive in Urangan, estimated cost of $22,500 South Street Boat Ramp in Maryborough, estimated cost of $35,500 HJ Davies Carpark Toilet Block at 101 Bazaar St in Maryborough, estimated cost of $15,500 Additional CCTV to Queens Road and Torquay Road in Hervey Bay, estimated cost of $21,000 Adelaide Street (top end) in Maryborough, estimated cost of $16,500 Hervey Bay Surf Club (beach surveillance), estimated cost of $19,000

Boat Harbour Drive and Ibis Boulevard in Urraween, estimated cost of $23,000

Howard Skate Park, estimated cost of $17,000 Toilet Block at Rose Gardens on Kent Street, estimated cost of $13,000 Additional CCTV to Elizabeth Street and Coral Street in Hervey Bay, estimated cost of $26,500 Additional CCTV to Mobility Link along Taylor Street in Hervey Bay, estimated cost of $27,500 Additional CCTV to Bruce Highway and Arborten Road in Glenwood, estimated cost of $31,500 Additional CCTV to Boat Harbour Drive and Beach Road in Hervey Bay, estimated cost of $47,500 Aldershot Park along Murray Street, estimated cost of $14,000





Declined CCTV sites, with council’s primary reasoning:

Maaroom Boat Ramp:

Not recommended due to the extreme difficulty in getting communications to the area due to the remoteness of the location. Tuan Boat Ramp

Not recommended due to the extreme difficulty in getting communications to the area due to the remoteness of the location. Jack Mason Park in Tinana

Not recommended due to the nature of the privacy concerns. They can be mitigated but will reduce the usefulness of the CCTV being installed. Birrabeen Avenue Walkway

Not recommended due to the nature of the privacy concerns. Will be almost impossible to mitigate and still provide a useful outcome.





CCTV sites to be assessed in the next cycle, with council’s primary reasoning: